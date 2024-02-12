Puppy Bowl athlete from Muskegon attends viewing 'pawty'

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Millions tuned in to the Super Bowl Sunday night, but another primetime event with a purpose was also on display. The 20th annual Puppy Bowl raised awareness for pets in need of homes.

“It's just all adoptable pets from all across the United States and the territories,” says Velvet Lyght, shelter manager at Big Lake Humane Society. “Just kind of showcasing that you can find pretty much any type of animal in a shelter.”

At the Dirty Dog Bar and Grille in Muskegon, people gathered to watch and cheer on Michigan’s very own Dolly Barkon, who participated in the Puppy Bowl.

“Last summer Dolly Barkon was found as a stray,” Lyght recalls. “She weighed two pounds, about 4 to 5 weeks old at the time.”

Dolly was found behind a shed. Pound Buddies took her in and found a foster who happened to know someone who worked with the Puppy Bowl and thought she’d be a perfect fit.

“They said she'd be a good candidate for it,” says Lyght. “She flew out and had a shoot in New York in October and filmed for five days.”

Dolly is one of around 131 pups who participated in the 20th Puppy Bowl. She played for Team Fluff, competing against Team Ruff. Like the Super Bowl, it’s all about getting touchdowns — but with a twist.

“So it actually is if a puppy runs any toy into their coordinating teams’ endzones,” Lyght explains. “So a little bit ago, we saw Francine, a little pug, she had a little donut toy and she ran it all the way down the field, get that Team Fluff first touchdown.”

During the Puppy Bowl they also featured BISSELL Pet Foundation rescues like Bones.

“He is an absolute doll,” says Alexis Robertson, executive director for Big Lake Humane Society. “He recently had a leg amputated, so he's a tripod here on our varsity squad, but he's doing phenomenal.”

Bones is on the varsity squad of dogs available for adoption and he’s hoping to find a home.

“The whole point of the Puppy Bowl is just to put a national spotlight on shelter pets,” says Robertson. “There's so many available for adoption across the country, so much more than just the puppies that are shown on screen but those puppies are what brings people into shelters, and you can find the love of your life and your family's new forever … pet in any shelter.”

It's a cause that’s close to the hearts of many.

“I just cannot believe that all these poor animals are abandoned,” says attendee Jennifer Schultz. “I can't believe people do this to these babies. … We need this now more than ever for these poor sweeties.”

The Puppy Bowl wrapped up at 5 p.m. Team Ruff won 72-69. Unfortunately, it was not a win for Dolly, but you can win the hearts of pets in need of their fur-ever homes by heading to Big Lake Humane Society’s website.

