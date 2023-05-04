Watch Now
Puppies thrown over fence into shelter yard, donations needed

Noah Project
Posted at 3:37 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 16:31:07-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Noah Project, a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter in Muskegon, is asking for donations after finding six puppies in its yard.

Shelter employees reviewed video surveillance and found that someone threw the puppies over their six-foot fence and into their side yard.

They say there was a low of 27 degrees that night, along with sleet and rain. The puppies were in the cold for several hours before employees arrived and found them.

The shelter believes the puppies are between eight and nine weeks old.

Two of them are being watched closely at an employee’s home. Two of the puppies have injured legs and are limping, which employees believe is due to them hitting the ground after being thrown over the fence.

Despite this horrific treatment of the puppies, the shelter says all of them are playful and loving.

Now, Noah Project is asking for donations to help pay for vet bills.

Additionally, the shelter needs Purina Pro Plan Puppy Lamb and Rice to feed the hungry pups.

Click here if you are able and willing to donate.

