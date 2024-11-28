President of Muskegon Heights school board to resign at year's end

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The president of the Muskegon Heights Board of Education plans to resign at the end of 2024.

Trinell Scott has been with the board for 15 years. In that time, she led the district through financial troubles that lasted several years.

She says she is proud of everything the district accomplished within the last 10 years in the following statement:

“Serving the community of Muskegon Heights as a member of the Muskegon Heights Public Schools Board of Education has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. For 15 years, our community has trusted me to make decisions for the benefit of our communities’ children, and I remain ever grateful for that trust.



“I am incredibly proud of what the board has accomplished over the past decade. We have strengthened the district’s position within our community by fostering key relationships with partner organizations like the Community Foundation of Muskegon County. Most significantly, we worked closely with our local legislators — particularly District 87 Rep. Will Snyder, for whose indispensable assistance we are eternally grateful — and the Governor's office to have the district’s outstanding debts completely forgiven.



“Thanks to these efforts, the Muskegon Heights Public School District is better positioned for the future than it has been for many years. I am confident that great things are in store, and I am excited to watch them unfold.”

The Board of Education will convene to discuss the upcoming job opening on Jan. 17.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube