Police: Woman stabbed during robbery attempt in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A woman is recovering after she was stabbed during what police say was an attempted robbery in Muskegon.

Officers were called to Smith Street between Larch Avenue and Dale Avenue at 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 21. They found the 43-year-old woman with a stab wound in her upper body.

She was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police were able to identify a 20-year-old man as the suspect. They found him a short time later near the scene. He's now in custody pending criminal charges.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750. Tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

