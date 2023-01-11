Police: Shooting leaves Muskegon man hospitalized with leg injuries

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Muskegon on Wednesday.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the shooting happened around noon near the intersection at Forest Avenue and Hoyt Street.

We’re told the victim, a 58-year-old man from Muskegon, was shot in the legs. Police say he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The shooting likely did not occur as a random act of violence, according to MPD.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with police by calling 231-724-6750. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube