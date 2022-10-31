Watch Now
Police seek vehicle after hit-and-run hospitalizes Muskegon teen

Posted at 2:52 PM, Oct 31, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Muskegon Sunday afternoon, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told the crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. near Oakgrove Street and Amity Avenue.

The 15-year-old Muskegon resident was riding a bicycle when they were hit by a vehicle, police say. MPD tells us the vehicle did not stop.

Authorities say the teen was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The vehicle allegedly involved in the crash is described as a dark-colored Ford Fusion (may be maroon) with damage along the front, according to MPD.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are asked to connect with police by calling 231-724-6750. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

