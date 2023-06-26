Police seek missing man who may have jumped off Norton Shores bridge

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing in Norton Shores over the weekend.

The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says the 27-year-old may have jumped off Henry Street Bridge into Mona Lake between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

We’re told he sent messages to loved ones inferring he planned to jump off a bridge.

Officers found the man’s car near Henry Street Bridge on the morning of June 25, according to NSPD.

No signs of the man were found despite an exhaustive search by dive teams from NSPD and Muskegon County. Search efforts will continue Monday with Michigan State Police, Oceana County and Muskegon County assisting.

Residents living near the bridge are encouraged to review video footage they may have during the overnight hours into Sunday morning for anything that might help with the investigation.

Those with knowledge of the man’s disappearance are asked to connect with NSPD at 231-733-2691. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer by calling 231-72-CRIME.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

