MUSKEGON, Mich. — One person was shot Wednesday evening, says the Muskegon County Dispatch.

The condition of the person is unknown, and status on a suspect is also unknown.

FOX 17 has a crew in the area and can report that a heavy police presence is at Oakhill Drive, near Marquette Avenue.

We're told that Muskegon Police are working the scene, assisted by the Michigan State Police.

