Police officer shot as bullets fly in Muskegon Heights neighborhood

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights police officer is in the hospital after being shot Monday morning.

The officer was shot in the arm by a person near the intersection of Hovey Avenue and Baker Street before 8 a.m., per Police Chief Maurice Sain. The shooting was part of multiple gunshots heard in the neighborhood.

"My daughter called me freaking out that a bullet went through her living room and I had to leave work," Courtney Smith told FOX 17. "That was not what I was expecting to, you know, my first part of the day this morning, it was, it's quite scary. I, you know, running through the parking lot that I had to hurry up and get to my my daughter and my granddaughter."

At least one bullet hit the Smith's house, which is near where the officer was shot.

"It came through the front of her house, through the living room, and it broke through the mirror," said Smith. "The casing of the bullet is still in the living room, and no one got hit at our at my daughter's house. Think thank goodness that you know she was safe, but it startled her, and her dog was chained up in the backyard and was barking. The gentleman ran through my daughter's backyard. It was just she was shooken up. My granddaughter was shooken up."

WXMI/Andy Curtis The scene near where a Muskegon Height police officer was shot in the arm on Monday, May 5, 2025.

While police have not confirmed whether the suspect was caught, neighbors said officers did catch up to him.

"They got the gentleman is a few more streets behind my daughter," said Smith. "So he's ran through yards and continued shooting. When we came over to the scene, people out here that were standing that he's went into this gentleman's, you know, house that he was saying that the gentleman was running with two 45's, one in each hand. It was, it's crazy. And while you sit here and, you know, hearing more about it, it's just luckily, like normally, my daughter is getting off work at third shift, and she's normally getting in her house about 7:40 so she would have just been in the, you know, the middle of it. And who knows what could have happened."

The officer is expected to recover, according to Chief Sain.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube