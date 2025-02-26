Watch Now
Police: Muskegon Township standoff triggered by mental health crisis

Muskegon Twp Standoff.jpg
WXMI/Michael Martin
Police stand behind a vehicle amid a standoff with an individual having a mental health crisis.
Muskegon Twp Standoff.jpg
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person having a mental health crisis fired off several shots inside their home, starting an hours-long standoff with police that ultimately ended peacefully.

It started Wednesday morning on Duchess Court in Muskegon Township, when officers responded to the home. When police arrived, several gunshots were fired inside the home.

Officers set up a perimeter and hoped to convince the person to come out of the house.

Roughly 4 hours later, just after noon, the person surrendered. They were taken to the hospitals for self-inflicted injuries.

