Police: Muskegon High School, other Michigan schools swatted

Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 07, 2023
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Numerous swatting reports were made at schools across the state Tuesday morning.

Swatting is defined as the act of filing a false report of a crime in progress in order to draw a response from police.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they investigated a false threat at Muskegon High School and discovered nothing during a search.

Muskegon Public Schools notified parents and community members of the false reports on social media.

Michigan State Police says it is investigating the false threats reported statewide, adding they do not believe any of them are credible at this time.

