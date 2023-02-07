Watch Now
Large police presence at Okemos High School after reports of shooting, police determine no active shooter

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A large police presence was at Okemos High School Tuesday morning after reports of an active shooter around 9 a.m. Police have determined that there was no active shooter at the school.

The Meridian Township Police Department and Meridian Township Fire Department responded to the high school and said everyone was safe and the building was secured.

The district is releasing students early.

This comes after a threat was also made at Jackson High School Tuesday morning that was later unfounded.

"This was a hoax call made by an unknown Google Number," Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal said in a Facebook post about the threat. "We understand that this phone call has been sent to other schools across Michigan this morning."

