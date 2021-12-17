Police looking for suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting at Norton Shores bar

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores police have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting Thursday at MiBar.

They’re looking for Kyle Dekker Robbins, described as a 40-year-old, 6-foot, white man about 180 pounds from the Muskegon area, according to a wanted poster released Friday.

Police consider Robbins armed and dangerous and said not to approach him.

Anyone with information can call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

Pamela Dobberstein, the owner of MiBar, wrote a letter to the community after Thursday's shooting: