MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt one person.

Officers say it happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They say someone shot a 34-year-old man inside the Hideout Bar on E. Broadway.

The victim is in stable condition.

At this time, there is no suspect information available.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

