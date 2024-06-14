Police investigate gun violence incidents in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police released information on a pair of incidents involving guns in Muskegon Heights Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man was shot on Howell Avenue near Jarman Street, according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD). He is expected to be okay.

We’re told a report of shots fired was made earlier in the afternoon near Hoyt and Hume. Police say despite the incident occurring near the one above, they aren’t believed to be related.

Those with information on either incident are encouraged to call MHPD.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube