Police chief retires after serving Norton Shores for 29 years

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Chief Jon Gale has retired from the Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD).

We’re told Chief Gale entered retirement on Saturday, Sept. 30 after serving the city for 29 years.

He held numerous positions in his career, including narcotics detective, sergeant, lieutenant and assistant commander for the Emergency Response Team, according to NSPD.

Police say Chief Gale played a key role in the creation and execution of the Ride with Pride program, which won awards for traffic safety, school safety and mental health awareness in the state.

“We thank you, Jon for your many years of service, dedication, pride, and integrity to public safety and wish you the very best in your next chapter!” the department writes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube