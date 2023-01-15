Police chief helps vacate occupants during Musk. Heights apartment fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Muskegon Heights Saturday morning.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD) says occupants were still inside when reports came in at around 9:45 a.m.

We’re told crews arrived to find large flames stemming from the building’s second floor. Police Chief Maurice Sain was already on scene helping vacate occupants from the first floor, according to MHFD. Firefighters conducted search efforts on the second floor in the meantime.

The fire was brought under control in over an hour with help from the Norton Shores and Muskegon Township fire departments, MHFD tells us.

All occupants were accounted for.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire officials add the Red Cross has been called to bring shelter and clothing to the building’s inhabitants.

