Police arrest man accused of several vehicle thefts throughout Roosevelt Park

ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — The Roosevelt Park Police Department says officers arrested someone who they believe is responsible for several recent thefts from unlocked vehicles throughout the city.

Stolen items include money, firearms, credit cards, sunglasses and laptops.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Dillon Venne of Muskegon Heights early Wednesday morning.

They say Venne was “prowling” in the 3300 block of Brookfield Road and was in possession of several items believed to have been stolen from vehicles in the area.

The police department says it executed a search warrant in Muskegon Heights and found more stolen items.

If you’ve been a victim of larceny from your vehicle, particularly in the area north of Norton Avenue from Maple Grove to Roosevelt Road, call the Roosevelt Park Police Department at 231-755-3721.

The department wants to remind everyone to lock the doors of their homes and vehicles and do not leave valuable items in your car.

