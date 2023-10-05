Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle while going to work in Muskegon Township

file photo
Photo by FOX 17.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 11:29:31-04

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Thursday morning.

The Muskegon Township Police Department (MTPD) says the crash happened before 7:15 a.m. near Laketon Avenue and Walker Road.

We’re told the driver was on their way home after getting off work. The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man, was believed to have been on his way to work riding a skateboard. He died at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

