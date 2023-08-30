Owner of Muskegon wolf dog sanctuary pleads no contest in licensing dispute

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The owner of a Muskegon wolf dog sanctuary pleaded no contest to violating the Wolf Dog Cross Act this week.

Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary has been at the center of a legal battle over reported licensing issues.

Last year, a judge ordered the sanctuary to surrender all of its wolf dogs as owners Brenda and James Pearson faced allegations of running the sanctuary without a license.

The owners had been taking care of wolf dogs since the early ‘90s. It was legal to keep hybrid animals as pets in the state until 2000. The state had little issue with Howling Timbers until the last several years, beginning with a 2020 incident in which a child was reportedly injured by a wolf dog.

Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat says Brenda Lee Pearson entered the plea deal on Monday. As part of the agreement, one charge of possessing a dangerous animal causing serious injury was dropped.

Pearson won’t serve time in prison but was ordered not to own any animals.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Muskegon wolf dog sanctuary appeals court order to forfeit hybrid animals

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube