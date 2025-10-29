OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Costco comes to Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Neighbors in Muskegon County won't have far to go to shop at Costco, with a new store opening in Fruitport on October 29th at 8:00 am.

Located at 6110 S. Harvey St, between E. Sternberg and E. Pontaluna roads, this 152,000 square foot location will be the 19th Costco in Michigan, 630th in the U.S., and 916th worldwide.

Fruitport Costco Hours:



10:00 am - 8:30 pm Monday - Friday

9:30 am - 7:00 pm - Saturday

10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Sunday

Executive Members shop daily starting at 9:00 am

According to a press release from the company, new Warehouse Manager Mark Zuerner said, "Costco's arrival into this area is a win for the community. We promise to bring good jobs to the residents of the area, while also offering the immediate benefit of quality goods and services that Costco members have come to trust."

"I'd have to say that people are just gratified by the opportunity to see something as significant as a Costco come to the community," Denny Cherette of the Charette Group told me. "I think it's, it's a community, county-wide, affirmation of who the people are in Muskegon and Ottawa County, how they live, and what their goals and aspirations are for their community. And yeah, they can now shop at a Costco 10 minutes away. "

The members-only retail store will offer all the things customers have grown to love about the chain, including a Gas Station, Bakery, Deli, Optical Department, Pharmacy, Tire Center, Hearing Aid Center, and Food Court.

