One person wounded in Muskegon shooting

Posted at 7:11 PM, Oct 18, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich.  — One person is suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, says the Muskegon County Dispatch.

Around 7:00 pm on Tuesday, police were called on reports of a shooting in Muskegon.

The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Oakgrove Street and Calvin Avenue, says Muskegon County Dispatch.

Police are currently on scene. Information about a suspect, or what led up to the shooting, is not available.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew en route and will update when information is readily available.

