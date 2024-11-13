Oh dear! Deer caught in Muskegon pool rescued by fire department

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In Muskegon, near the intersection of Blodgett and Glen, there was a doe that ended up where it did not belong on Tuesday.

The deer took a dive into a neighborhood backyard pool. Neighbor Joe Stapel has never seen anything quite like it in his 41 years calling the area home. But he has been seeing a lot more deer.

Watch video of the rescue below:

Viewer video: Deer rescued from Muskegon pool

“They’re coming out into our neighborhood now, more and more,” resident Joe Stapel said.

Joe says that's because of the wooded area near the neighborhood.

The Muskegon Fire Department got the call.

“...from a concerned citizen, about a deer stuck in a pool,” Muskegon Fire Department (MFD) Lt. Dan Oleniczak said.

This is not an everyday occurrence, Lieutenant Oleniczak explained.

“Definitely not a routine call that we run all the time,” Oleniczak said.

After trying a few different ways, the fire department had success in getting the deer out of the water.

“You could definitely tell the animal was getting stressed out,” Oleniczak said.

It may have been stressed out, but apparently it was just fine.

“So the deer ran off and we found it resting in some bushes after. It looked like it was okay,” Oleniczak said.

Neighbor Joe Stapel tells FOX 17 he saw the deer again on Wednesday morning, right near the house where they fell into the pool. Here's to hoping they learned their lesson.

