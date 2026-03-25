NORTON SHORES, Mich. — "It's great to have a world class employer like Chobani and La Colombe in your neighborhood," said Greater Muskegon Economic Development President and CEO Trevor Friedeberg, celebrating the $567 million expansion as one of the biggest developments in the county's history.

WATCH: Muskegon economic leader says Chobani's $567 million expansion will have a historic impact on the county

Muskegon economic leader says Chobani's $567 million expansion will have a historic impact on the county

Chobani bought the La Colombe coffee brand in 2023. The expansion will add 200,000 square feet to its current facility.

Muskegon Muskegon County's newest business expansion will be its largest-ever Olivia Yatooma

This expansion is expected to create nearly 340 new job opportunities for neighbors in the area. The plant already employs more than 300 workers.

Friedeberg said this expansion puts Greater Muskegon on the map as a manufacturing and food processing hub.

"What it means to the community is just incredible expansion, more job opportunities, and really an employer that cares about the community as well," Friedeberg said. "When all is said and done throughout the expansion, they're going to be the third largest advanced manufacturer in Muskegon County."

I asked Friedeberg if this development will provide more than 340 jobs in the long run, considering the ripple effect and spin-off opportunities throughout the county.

"337 jobs, I think, is the number that we're working with," Friedeberg said. "Those are direct employees of the company. That does not include any construction jobs, any of the spin off jobs that are related to it."

The expansion will also impact dairy farms throughout the state. The company will make a massive jump from using 30 million pounds of milk per year to 615 million pounds.

To support this expansion, just under $65 million will be invested into the system for wastewater upgrades.

"We have not only water capacity, wastewater capacity, but we have the people, the know-how, the capabilities and the partnerships that we can put together to advance projects," Friedeberg said.

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