Norton Shores teen found dead, 1 arrested for open murder

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after police found a dead teen in Norton Shores.

Officers were called to the area of Marshall Road and Cherry Avenue Wednesday morning on reports of a suspicious death when the discovery was made, according to the Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD).

We’re told the teen was severely malnourished and displayed signs of abuse.

Police tell us a 43-year-old woman was arrested on an open murder warrant. She has since been taken to the Muskegon County Jail, authorities say.

NSPD asks witnesses to connect with police at 231-733-2691.

Others with information are asked to call the above number, 911 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

