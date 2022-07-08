Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Norton Shores teen found dead, 1 arrested for open murder

norton shores police generic
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Norton Shores Police are investigating Saturday's incident.
norton shores police generic
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 13:55:31-04

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after police found a dead teen in Norton Shores.

Officers were called to the area of Marshall Road and Cherry Avenue Wednesday morning on reports of a suspicious death when the discovery was made, according to the Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD).

We’re told the teen was severely malnourished and displayed signs of abuse.

Police tell us a 43-year-old woman was arrested on an open murder warrant. She has since been taken to the Muskegon County Jail, authorities say.

NSPD asks witnesses to connect with police at 231-733-2691.

Others with information are asked to call the above number, 911 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News