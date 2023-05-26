Norton Shores school locked down as police respond to 'domestic' incident

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The public is urged to remain indoors while police respond to “a domestic issue” in Norton Shores Friday.

The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says officers are on scene in the area near Norton Shores Middle School on Woodside Road.

We’re told the school is locked down while police handle the incident. Specifically, all doors and windows are locked and no one is allowed in or out of the building until the lockdown is lifted.

Police say classroom instruction will proceed as normal.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

