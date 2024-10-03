Watch Now
Norton Shores man in custody for allegedly possessing child porn

Norton Shores Police are investigating Saturday's incident.
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police have arrested a Norton Shores man accused of possessing child porn.

The suspect, 39-year-old Andrew Johnson, was taken to the Muskegon County Jail for multiple counts of aggravated child porn possession, according to the Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD).

We’re told the arrest is the culmination of an undercover operation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The agency informed a Norton Shores detective of their findings, leading to the acquisition of a search warrant at Johnson’s home.

NSPD says the search warrant was executed Wednesday, yielding hundreds of pornographic images of children across multiple devices.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with police by calling 231-733-2691. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

