Norton Shores man accused of holding woman at gunpoint, barricading himself inside home charged

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Norton Shores man has been charged after police say he held a woman at gunpoint, assaulted her and barricaded himself inside a mobile home.

Pedro Estrada is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful imprisonment.

The Norton Shores Police Department says officers were called to Pontaluna Shores Mobile Home Park around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they say they found a woman had been assaulted and that Estrada had threatened her with a gun.

Police say the woman escaped the home and ran to a neighbor’s mobile home.

According to the Norton Shores Police Department, officers set up a perimeter and tried to call the suspect inside to talk with him. When officers didn’t get an answer via phone, the responses escalated into a barricaded gunman situation.

Police say Estrada made threats to shoot officers and burn down the home.

Nearby homes were evacuated, and an armored vehicle was used to safely escort citizens to safety.

Estrada surrendered peacefully to the Muskegon County Emergency Response Team.