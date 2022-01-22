Barricaded gunman surrenders at Norton Shores mobile home park

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police took an armed man into custody after he barricaded himself inside a mobile home Saturday.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, the Norton Shores Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault with a gun involved at the Pontaluna Shores Mobiel Home Park at 1281 E. Pontaluna. Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that a 34-year-old man had assaulted a woman and threatened her with a long gun.

The woman fled out a door and ran to a neighbor's mobile home.

Officers established a perimeter and attempted to call the mobile home but the suspect did not answer the phone. He then threatened to shoot police and burn the mobile home down.

The Muskegon County Emergency Response Team was called in to assist and used a loud speaker to talk the suspect into surrendering. At 11 a.m. he walked peacefully out of the mobile home and was taken into custody.

Detectives are now interviewing the man and executing search warrants at the mobile home.

The suspect was taken to the Muskegon County Jail. His name will not be released until he is arraigned in court on Monday.

The Norton Shores Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Muskegon County Emergency Response Team, the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, the Michigan State Police, the Fruitport Police Department, the Muskegon Heights Police Department and the Norton Shores Fire Department.

