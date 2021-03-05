Norton Shores FD: nearly half of Muskegon Heights building in flames

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Muskegon Heights today in the area of Broadway Avenue and Sanford Street.

Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean tells us the fire started around 7:45 p.m. at an automotive shop, adding that no one was inside at the time and that five cars inside the building were destroyed.

Nearly half of the structure was involved, according to the Norton Shores Fire Department, who say they assisted Muskegon Heights Fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

