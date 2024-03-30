No injuries after abandoned house catches fire in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — No one was hurt after a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Muskegon Heights Fire Department.

Crews responded to the home just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday after getting several calls about flames showing inside an abandoned house.

Fire crews arrived to find a fully involved structure fire, so they called in the Muskegon and Norton Shores fire departments for backup.

Firefighters were able to suppress the flames and mitigate hazards safely without any injuries.

The cause of the fire still is unknown.

