Newaygo family cleans up nearly 20 inches of water in home after Muskegon River floods

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A Newaygo-area family is working to clean up their property after the Muskegon River crested at a record 17 feet, sending nearly 20 inches of water into their home.

WATCH: Newaygo family cleans up nearly 20 inches of water in their home after record Muskegon River floods

Newaygo family cleans up nearly 20 inches of water in their home after record Muskegon River floods

The river crested over the weekend, breaking the previous record of 15.1 feet set in 2018.

While the shoreline is supposed to be at a nearby line of trees, a substantial amount of water still surrounds the gate leading into the property.

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The home has been in the family since 1940, according to brother and sister Merle Carpenter and Hyla Kooiman.

I first visited the property on Wednesday.

Newaygo Neighbors along the Muskegon River prepare for flooding as water levels rise Olivia Yatooma

By Friday, I was told up to 17 inches of water had flooded the home.

While there is visibly less water within the property lines since I was here last week, the damage remains.

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This is not the first time the home has been flooded. This is an image from a flood back in 1986, which, according to Carpenter, flooded the first floor of the home around 75 inches.

Hyla Kooiman

The home has since been flooded on a number of other occasions as well.

So, Carpenter and Kooiman knew what to do in preparation.

"We try to put everything up on top of the counter, on top of tables, the picnic tables that we have," Carpenter said.

After moving their belongings, they had to wait for the water levels to go down. Now, the cleanup process is underway.

"There's a lot of river silt that settles on the floor and on everything it touches, and it has to be power washed off or scrubbed off, because it's kind of like glue, almost. It just sticks," Kooiman said.

No one lives in the house year-round, but it remains the heart of the family. Carpenter and Kooiman continue working to make the house a home, once again.

They will not have power until an electrical inspection is completed, but they stay determined.

"We can get the work done, and when the water goes down, we'll be able to enjoy it again for the summer," Kooiman said.

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