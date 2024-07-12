New Costco store is coming to Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Plans call for a new Costco store to open in Fruitport Township late next year.

On Friday afternoon, township supervisor Todd Dunham told FOX 17 that Costco officials first contacted the township about two weeks ago with renewed plans for moving ahead with the store, which originally was proposed in 2023 but was later put on hold by Costco.

Dunham said the company is moving ahead with building the new store at 6072 S. Harvey St. plus vacant land on South Harvey surrounding that property.

The main entrance will be located at South Harvey and Farr Road. A new traffic light will be installed there to facilitate handling the increased traffic.

Dunham said the new Costco is projected to open in late 2025.

The township's planning board has approved the project.

Here is the paperwork that was approved when the project first was proposed in 2023:

https://fruitporttownship-mi.gov/event/public-hearing-planning-commission-9/