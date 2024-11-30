Muskegon woman wins national selfie contest

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon woman was recently crowned the winner of a national selfie contest!

The photography contest was for adults 65 and older. Participants were asked to submit selfies of them engaging with their favorite activities.

The winner, 70-year-old Doreen Ratigan, enjoys hiking and backpacking. She’s also a member of The Spin Sisters, a cycling group.

She tells FOX 17 she entered the contest because of its sponsors: Humana and Growing Bolder.

“They speak to my community. I feel encouraged by them. … It's all about people at my age who are growing bolder and older in a healthy, fun way,” says Doreen. “And then I saw they had a selfie contest, and I went, ‘Wow, I'm the selfie queen.’ I love taking pictures of me and my friends and telling stories about what we're doing out there.”

Doreen’s selfie will be seen on Humana’s and Growing Bolder’s social media pages. It will also be featured on Growing Bolder’s magazine. It was already shown on the new 65+ display at the Grand Old Opry’s 99th birthday celebration.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube