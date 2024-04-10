Muskegon woman dies after collision with semitruck hauling gravel

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman has died after crashing with a semi in Muskegon County Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wolf Lake Road and Apple Avenue, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the 24-year-old from Muskegon was headed east on Apple when she tried to turn into the grocery store there. That was when she crashed with a semitruck that was hauling gravel at the time.

MSP says the semi caught fire.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where troopers say she later died. The semi driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route as investigation takes place.

