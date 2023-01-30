Muskegon Twp. teen recovering after being hit by car while walking to school

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Orchard View middle schooler is feeling better after a car hit him on his way to school last week.

Family has identified the 7th grade student as Jason Oudsema, 13.

“It's really nice to see him come back to it,” said Amber Oudsema, Jason’s aunt. “I think honestly, he's going to grow a lot from this experience, and hopefully, understand just how much he is loved.”

Jason’s injuries include a partially collapsed lung, cracked ribs, a fractured leg, and lots of scrapes and bruises.

He is expected to eventually make a full recovery.

Jason was hit by a car Wednesday morning on Sheridan Drive.

According to Amber, it happened shortly after his mom took him to school.

“She dropped him off across the street at the church, and then went around the back to drop off his sister at the high school,” said Amber. “By the time she got back around to turn to go home, she saw the commotion and went over, and found that it was her son.”

The crash remains under investigation, but in a letter to parents, the district described it as an accident.

Police have told FOX 17 that alcohol did not play a role in it.

“He’s slowly been requesting more,” said Amber. “We've watched a lot of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Dominion, some of his favorite movies. [He’s] starting to ask for some of his treats, and he was excited to get a book, an anime book, that I got for him.”

Amber describes Jason as a sweet boy who likes to play video games and swim. Once a month, he spends the weekend with her in Grand Rapids.

She notes that no child should experience something like this, and hopes his story pushes drivers to think of others while they’re out on the road.

“Really try and be aware of your surroundings,” said Amber. “Kids sometimes aren't thinking when they take a step in from the street, so really, really slow down and be careful when you're driving.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up. To donate, click here.

