Muskegon trying to recover cost of nearly $200K in gift cards

Posted at 11:25 PM, Sep 04, 2021
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — The city of Muskegon is trying to figure out what to do with nearly $200,000 in gift cards purchased to support restaurants and businesses during the pandemic.

The cards were never formally approved by Muskegon city commissioners, although City Manager Frank Peterson says he got the blessing of four commissioners through email.

Muskegon's city attorney says the gift cards should have been approved by the commission during a public meeting.

A committee led by Muskegon’s economic development director says businesses and philanthropists have been approached about paying 25%. The city would then sell the cards to the public at 75% of their face value.

