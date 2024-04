MUSKEGON, Mich. — A federal investment is aimed at improving community safety in Muskegon.

The funding is being announced Thursday, April 25 at 10:45 a.m. by Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson, Public Safety Director Timothy Kozal, and U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten.

FOX 17 will livestream the announcement.

