Muskegon to distribute $1.6M in grants from ARPA funding

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon announced it plans to establish a community grant program with funds allocated from its share of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

We’re told $1.6 million have been authorized to be distributed among the city’s 15 neighborhood associations as well as small businesses and nonprofits.

Eligible parties are invited to apply for one-time grants between $25,000 and $250,000 to help manage health and economic challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city says.

“There are so many people who are still hurting from the effects of this public health emergency. The city wants to provide direct assistance to meet the challenges and ease the burdens of the pandemic,” says Mayor Ken Johnson. “We want to help those in need across our city.”

Applications will be open March 1 and will be accepted through midnight on March 31, according to Muskegon officials.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

Those with questions are asked to connect with the Development Services Division by emailing CityARPAGrant@shorelinecity.com or calling 231-724-6702.

