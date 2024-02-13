Muskegon Surgery Center completes expansion, improves services

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Surgery Center (MSC) announced the completion of a significant expansion to its building.

We’re told the expansion added more than 13,000 square feet with two new operating rooms outfitted with modern technology.

“These new ORs will allow us to continue to expand our services and will help reduce wait times for surgery scheduling for the community,” says CEO Lisa Rose. “This project is an example of how we are constantly working to provide the highest level of care for our patients in an environment that attracts the region’s top healthcare talent.”

The expansion increased the building’s area to nearly 55,000 square feet, according to MSC. Wider halls and common spaces better facilitate traffic flow and sterile-processing procedures.

Muskegon Surgery Center

“It’s important for people to understand that they do not need to travel to receive top-level outpatient care using the latest technology,” says Dr. Jeff Recknagel. “We currently draw people not only from West Michigan but also from across the state of Michigan. We are truly fortunate to have a world-class facility like this in our community.”

Visit MSC’s website for more information on its services.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube