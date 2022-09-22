Muskegon suicide survivor advocates people to look forward, seek help

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A West Michigan suicide survivor wants people in the community to know that it’s okay to ask for help.

In 2017, Tamara Madison attempted suicide after a series of misfortunate events, including losing her job and being in an unhealthy relationship. She was 25 years old.

“I woke up in the emergency room and I was angry,” said Madison. “I was angry because I didn’t want to live.”

Madison thankfully survived. The incident pushed her to seek professional resources like therapy and medication.

Now, at age 31, the Muskegon mother is preparing to move into a townhome and start a new job with Arbor Circle. She has been sober for more than a year.

“It feels like I was sitting down most of my life and now I’m walking in my purpose,” said Madison. “It feels like I’m actually living instead of just existing.”

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services nearly 1,400 people in the state died by suicide in 2020.

It’s a 9% decrease from Michigan’s peak two years earlier.

American Indians and whites make up the largest percentage of the deaths, but MDHHS says the suicide rate for Black people has “drastically increased” in recent years.

Since 2017, the rate of suicide has gone from 5.7 deaths per 100,000 Black people, to 9.1 deaths per 100,000.

Researchers theorize it is due to higher amounts of racism, unemployment, financial and food insecurity, and other disparities faced by Black Michiganders.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates declined five percent nationally between 2018-2020, the first decrease since 1999.

However, an increase in suicides among Black people, specifically youths, was reported.

Madison hopes her story allows other people who think like she did in 2017 to realize that there’s more reasons to live.

Warning signs of suicide include talking about wanting to die or about feeling hopeless, increasing use of drugs or alcohol, acting anxious, agitated, or recklessly, and withdrawing or isolating from family and friends.

“No feeling is final,” said Madison. “You can go through losing a job, you can lose a home, you can go through a break up, but five years down the line, you can be way ahead of where you were from the start.”

Local organizations recommend if you suspect someone is suicidal, do not leave the person alone and remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

The person should also be taken to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, you can call/text 988 or click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube