Muskegon St. Patrick's Day Parade to be held on Saturday, March 18

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon has announced the return of the Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade will be held on Saturday, March 18, starting at 11 a.m.

The parade will run from 6th Street along Western Avenue to 2nd Street. It is set to include a large array of local businesses and community members.

The grand marshal of the parade will be Andy O’Riley from Positively Muskegon and muskegonchannel.com.

All marchers and attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food donations to benefit local non-profit organizations.

The parade is sponsored by JCI Greater Muskegon and Unruly Brewing Co.

“We are very excited to bring back Muskegon’s St. Patrick’s Day parade for its tenth year,” said JCI Greater Muskegon President Sara Sherwood. “The parade plays an important role in Muskegon’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and we are thrilled to continue the tradition.”

JCI Greater Muskegon Shamrockin' In Your Shanty

After the parade, Shamrockin’ In Your Shanty will be held at Western Avenue from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Guests are invited to set up a shanty or tent and spend the day drinking and eating with friends from establishments in the Downtown Muskegon Social District. Registration is required and can be done here.

On March 18, downtown Muskegon will also have the Shamrock Shuffle 5K, the Go-Green! Scavenger Hunt, the Michigan Makers Market, and live music and entertainment at Unruly Brewing Co.

Anyone who wants to march in the parade can sign up online here or contact JCI Greater Muskegon at info@jcimuskegon.org. Registration forms are due to JCI Greater Muskegon by March 14.