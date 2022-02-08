Muskegon residents continue to voice concerns over Biomed moving into city

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A group of people in Muskegon continued to urge leaders to stop a company that tests on animals from moving into the city.

At a work session this evening, one speaker told city commissioners that she and hundreds of other community members not only worry about the ethical issues raised with the business, but the socio-economic ones too, like if the jobs created through the development match the skillset of Muskegon’s workforce or if it would just bring in outsiders.

They also said the city secretly brought up the company, by only referring to it as its address in public documents.

Two weeks ago, the city agreed to sell 20 acres of land at the former West Shoreline correctional facility to northern biomedical research, a Norton Shores-based company that tests drugs, gene therapies, and more on animals, including rats, pigs, and dogs.

Muskegon says if approved it sees potential in the taxable income it could bring to the city.

They added the facility is regulated by federal agencies and that in *some cases animal testing is a federal requirement before human trials can start.

“Before my youngest is even finished with school, the EPA will have eradicated the practice for approval in their agency and if the FDA hasn’t already by then, will follow shortly after.” Sais Hannah Hillborn, creator of Muskegon Against Northern Biomedical Research Animal Testing Site Facebook group. “Can abatement supply be recouped in just 13 years? Are you prepared to leave the city with a second, former animal testing site?”

The project still needs final approval, but a date to vote on that has yet to be set.

If it goes through, the company plans to move in next year.