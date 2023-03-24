Muskegon Rescue Mission opens new community resource center

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission’s (MRM) new community resource center is now open!

The shelter says the multi-purpose building can be found behind the Men’s Shelter on Seventh Street.

We’re told the community resource center gives people and families a chance to transform their lives by investing in their future and taking care of their needs.

The facility connects those in need with more than 60 agencies that offer GED education, workforce training, health services and much more, according to MRM.

“The change in my life, in one week, has been astronomical,” says one of the community resource center’s guests.

MRM says lunch is provided every day at 12 p.m.

The building, which doubles as a warming center, is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

