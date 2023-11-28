Watch Now
Muskegon Rescue Mission offering 24/7 relief from cold temps

Posted at 12:49 PM, Nov 28, 2023
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) is open to all who need a place to get out of the cold.

The mission says The Men’s Shelter (400 W. Laketon Ave.) and the Women’s and Family Shelter (1691 Peck St.) are available 24/7 on weekends and are open after 4 p.m. during the week. Guests will receive meals, warm drinks and beds for the night.

We’re told the Community Resource Center (1747 7th St., Suite B) will double as a warming center on weekdays from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Lunch will be provided at noon.

“Muskegon Rescue Mission provides safe shelter 24/7 for anyone in the community who needs relief from the cold this winter,” says Executive Director Dan Skoglund.

