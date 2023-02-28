Muskegon redevelopment project to receive $14.3M from Michigan Strategic Fund

LANSING, Mich. — A number of redevelopment and renovation projects across Michigan have received approval for more than $200 million in collective funding.

One of those projects is the Adelaide Pointe project in Muskegon, which the state says will receive $14.3 million from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“The projects approved today will bring good jobs to Michigan residents, support vibrant communities, help increase growth opportunities for small businesses, and boost our talent pipeline in strategic industries,” says Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) CEO Quentin Messer Jr. “We are grateful to Governor Whitmer, [bipartisan] legislators, and local officials for their continued support for our programs, and we appreciate the hard work of the Michigan Strategic Fund board.”

The Muskegon project is expected to redevelop several dozen acres along the city’s waterfront, adding a 172-slip marina, a mixed-use building, a 55-unit condominium and more.

The project is estimated to create 100 full-time jobs and generate $85 million in investment.

We’re told the city will receive more than $14.3 million in state tax capture.

