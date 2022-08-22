Muskegon Public Schools selects new basketball coach for varsity girls team

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has selected a new coach to lead its varsity girls basketball team.

Bernard Loudermill will return to coach the Lady Reds after doing so between 2003 and 2012, according to MPS.

We’re told Loudermill will also be the assistant principal at Muskegon High School.

The school district says Loudermill’s previous bout as the team’s head coach led him to receive the Coach of the Year award by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan in 2008.

Loudermill has coached for 15 years and taught for 25 years, MPS adds.

