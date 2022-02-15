Muskegon Public Safety Director announces retirement

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Effective April 30, 2022, the Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis will retire from his role.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but after forty-four years in public safety, I find this is the best decision for myself and our great progressive city.” Lewis said. “During my last days in this position, if there is anything I can do to forward our already great work and progress in public safety, you can count on me to step up.”

His announcement comes one week after the city manager's retirement.

"Jeff has done a great job leading a very complicated group of departments for the past decade. We could not have asked for a better leader than Jeff Lewis." Said Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson. "The operational improvements that we have realized in the building department, the police department, and fire department during Jeff’s tenure have been beneficial to our community and will help ensure our sustainability for many years. Jeff has been an invaluable leader in the Muskegon community."

Lewis started as the Muskegon Public Safety Director in January 2012.