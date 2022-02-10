Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson announces resignation

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson has announced his resignation after serving for more than eight years in the role.

Peterson tells us his resignation takes effect April 1.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with and serving you and the City of Muskegon,” writes Peterson. “As I have reminisced on the many great things we have accomplished together over the past nearly nine years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride.”

Peterson noted the achievements the city of Muskegon has accomplished in improving the lives of the city’s residents since 2013, including a 56% increase in earnings among taxpayers, increased property values, a 162% growth in income in the 49440 zip code and more.

“It’s been an awesome experience!” Peterson continues. “We have helped move Muskegon into a position of leadership in community and economic revitalization. We are exemplified and emulated by urban core cities across Michigan as a leader in how to build an economically sustainable and successful community.“

Mayor Ken Johnson issued this statement in response to the news of Peterson’s upcoming departure:

"City Manager Peterson has served our community well for nearly nine years. He has provided much-needed leadership during some difficult times in our community, while also providing energy and passion during some exciting times. I’m grateful for his many contributions, which have incredibly enhanced our city. I will reflect fondly on our time working together in accomplishing so much, and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.



"I have great confidence in Deputy City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell, as she steps in to lead our City through this transition. She is a bright, competent, and caring individual. Muskegon is fortunate to have her and so many other wonderful and dedicated people throughout our organization working in service to community and the betterment of our city."

