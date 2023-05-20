Muskegon Promise expands to benefit nearly 900 students

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Area Promise Zone Authority Board made a major announcement Friday— It is expanding eligibility requirements, which is estimated to help more than 850 local students.

The board decided to revise the Promise scholarship’s criteria in an effort to provide opportunities for more kids in Muskegon.

Now, students need to have either a 3.25 GPA or rank in the top 30 percent of their graduating class to qualify.

Additionally, students enrolled in the Career Tech Center may be eligible for the Promise.

“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to offering access to generation-changing education for all Muskegon County students,” Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) College Access Specialist Megan Byard-Karaba said. “The Promise is more than just a scholarship, it’s an investment in the future of Muskegon.”

The board hopes this expansion opens doors for students who may not have previously considered higher education as an attainable goal.

“Our goal has always been to create opportunities. By broadening the eligibility requirements, we are doing just that. We’re ensuring that a greater number of our talented students have access to the education they deserve, right here in beautiful West Michigan,” MAISD Superintendent Randy Lindquist added.

The Promise was established in 2015 and already has enabled 1,656 students to pursue their academic dreams at Baker College and Muskegon Community College.

